2019 Ghana FA Extra-ordinary Congress fixed for September 15 or 16

The Ghana Football Association will hold the hugely anticipated Extra- Ordinary Congress on either September 15 or 16 to activate the processes of electing a new president and executives for the association, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The Normalisation Committee met selected representatives of Premier and Division One League clubs on Monday to discuss a wide range of issues regarding the amended statutes and election.

The stakeholder engagements are part of the process aimed at ensuring the Extra-Ordinary Congress pass off smoothly without any resistance.

The interim body will engage the country's Electoral Commission to conduct an election to elect a new FA boss and his executives on September 27.

The GFA will serve clubs with the amended statues latest by Thursday August, 28 for perusal in order to fast track processes during leading to an election of a substantive body.

In accordance with the GFA regulations, clubs will be served a 5-day notice before Congress is convened.

The Normalisation Committee will form an Election Committee to ensure a smooth transition.

The mandate of the interim body of the FA expires on September 30.