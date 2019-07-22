2019 Ghana Football Awards: The full list of winners on glitzy gala night

Thomas Partey and sensational Black Maidens attacker Abdulai Mukarama were big winners at the second edition of the Ghana Football Awards held in Accra on Sunday.
The awards gala held at the Mariot Hotel in Accra presented some glitz and glamour, with former and present footballers, as well as journalists and some top personalities in the country attending the event.
Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey successfully retained the footballer of the year award to add to the male footballer of the year award.
Abdulai Mukarama emerged female footballer of the year and was also awarded the rising star of Ghana football.
Other winners on the night included Hearts of Oak forward Joseph Esso, Kotoko duo Fatawu Safiu and Felix Annan.
Below is the complete list of winners on the night:
Coach Of the Year Charles Akunnor- Asante Kotoko
Women’s Footballer of the Year Mukarama Abdulai – Black Maidens
Team Of The Year Asante Kotoko
Goalkeeper of the Year Felix Annan – Asante Kotoko
Home-based Player Of The Year Fatawu Shafiu
Best Foreign Player Thomas Partey
Goal of the Year Joseph Esso – Heart of Oak
The Living Legend Awards Dogo Moro and Wiberforce Mfum
Rising Star Award Abdulai Mukarama
Thumbs Up Award Professional Footballers Association of Ghana
Overall Footballer of the Year Thomas Partey