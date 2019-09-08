GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2019 President Cup: Kotoko-Hearts game rained off 

Published on: 08 September 2019

 

The President's Cup match between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak has been called off due to a heavy downpour.

The referee Bernard Dumfeh called off the game after five minutes of play as movement of the ball on the pitch became difficult.

The game was goalless and there were deliberations for the game to continue or not between the organizers and club officials

GHANAsoccernet.com understands that the match has been rescheduled with a new date set to be announced by the organizers.

