2019 Ramadan Cup: Best Player of the tourney to receive Motorcycle from Somoco Ghana Limited

The Management of SOMOCO Ghana Ltd. on Friday presented a brand new motorcycle to the annual Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup, which will be presented to the Best Player of this year’s tournament. The 5th edition of the tournament was scheduled to be played on Saturday June 5th 2019, but it has now been rescheduled to Saturday June 19, due to the ban on drumming and noise making in the capital.

Making the presentation, Head of Business of Somoco Ghana Ltd. Girender Mohinani said they have been impressed by the successful organisation of the Ramadan Cup over the years, hence their decision to offer their support this time.

He added that the objective of the competition, which is to honour the National Chief Imam, and also bring youth from Zongo Communities together, is a noble one which they proudly want to associate with.

“We have enormous respect for the National Chief Imam, and since this competition is named in his honour, and it also seek to bring youth from the communities together, we saw at as something great to support,” Mohinani noted.

Coordinator of the tournament, Tamimu Issah thanked Somoco Ghana Limited for coming on board to support the tournament.

Sixteen Zongo communities will participate in the 5th edition of the Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup.