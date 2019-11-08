2019 U-23 AFCON: André Ayew wishes Black Meteors good luck ahead of opening clash against Cameroon

Ghana captain André Ayew has urged Yaw Yeboah to lead the Black Meteors to victory in the upcoming CAF U-23 Cup of Nations.

The Ghana U-23 side will open the campaign with crunch game against Cameroon on Friday.

Ibrahim Tanko’s men will be hoping to get a positive results in other to enhances their chances of progress as well as qualify for the Olympic Games next year.

The top three teams from the CAF U-23 cup of Nations will represent Africa in football at the global sporting event.

Ayew took to Twitter to wish the team good luck ahead of the tournament.

?s=21