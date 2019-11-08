2019 U-23 AFCON: Evans Mensah named Man-of-the Match in Ghana’s draw with Cameroon

Ghana winger Evans Mensah was adjudged Man of the Match as the Black Meteors played 1-1 draw with Cameroon in the opening fixture of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations on Friday.

The HJK Helsinki wideman was the brightest player in the encounter as coach Ibrahim Tanko’s charges rallied to pick a draw.

The Black Meteors came from behind to secure a vital point through an 87th minute equalizer from defender Habib Mohammed after Frank Junior Evina had taken the lead for young Lions.

Ghana will play host nation Egypt in the second game of the Group A on Monday, November 11.