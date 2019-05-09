2019 WAFU CUP: Black Queens coach keen on defending title

Head coach of the Black Queens Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo has reiterated that his side is keen on defending the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Championship title.

The Black Queens won the maiden edition last year after defeating Ivory Coast in the finals.

Ghana begun their title defense on a good note as they defeated Senegal by 2-0 in the opening group game on Wednesday.

Evelyn Badu and Abdulai Mukarama scored the goals for the Black Queens in a highly competitive game.

Speaking to the media, after the game, Mercy Quarcoo- Tagoe said, “We came here to defend our trophy and we have started well with a win today”

“Senegal came into the game with a lot of energy but we were able to beat them tactically. We are known to be slow starters in every competition, we either draw or lose in our first game.

“We didn’t come here to lose because we are the defending champions and most of the teams are looking up to us”, she added.