2019 WAFU Cup: Black Stars B coach Maxwell Konadu makes one change in line-up against Ivory Coast

Ghana coach Maxwell Konadu has made one change in his starting XI against Ivory Coast in tonight’s 2019 WAFU Cup semifinal.

The local-based Black Stars will engage neighbours Ivory Coast in the semi-final of the tournament in Senegal tonight.

Coach Konadu has has been forced to make one change in the line-up that defeated Burkina Faso last Friday.

He has called on Asante Kotoko defender Patrick Yeboah to replace Moro Ibrahim who sustained a foot injury in the win against Burkina Faso.

The match will kickoff at 20:00 GMT (8:00 PM)

Below is the full line up;

Gk. Eric Ofori Antwi

2. Fatau Mohammed

5. Alhassan Mohammed

7. Justice Blay

8. James Akaminko

10. Joseph Esso

12. Patrick Yeboah

13. Latif Anabila

14. Shafiu Mumuni (C)

17. Habib Mohammed

18. Augustine Okrah.