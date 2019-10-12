2019 WAFU Cup: Gambian referee Omar Sallah to officiate Ghana-Senegal final showdown

Gambia referee Omar Sallah has been given the nod to officiate the 2019 WAFU Cup final between Senegal and Ghana at the Stade Lat Dior in Thies on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

Sallah featured in two previous matches in the tournament serving as fourth Official at the opening game between hosts Senegal and Bissau and also serving as Central Referee at Cote D’ Ivoire vs Cape Verde.

The Gambian FIFA official received his international badge in 2013 and henceforth had numerous FIFA and CAF assignments across the continent where he performed with brilliance and utmost dedication earning him regular assignments by the continental body.

He was in the recent past shortly before the WAFU call up in August 2019, in the CAF Inter Club preliminary Match between Haifa FC of Guinea Conakry and Etoile Sportive Du Sahel of Tunisia. He was earlier on in August engaged at U-23 Qualifier match between Mali and Morocco.

The WAFU tournament is his second in two years having taking part in the 2018 Wafu Zone B edition which also served as the qualifiers for the Africa U-17 Cup of Nation Finals.

Sallah will be assisted on Sunday by Abou Ngoh from Ivory Coast as 1st Asst, Omar Habib Sanou from Burkina Faso as 2nd Asst while Boubou Traore will be forth Official. Nigerien born Moussa Ibrahim will be Match Commissioner and Samir Kria from Algeria as Referee Assessor.