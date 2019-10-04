2019 WAFU CUP: Ghana seeks revenge against Burkina Faso in quarter-final today

Ghana’s Black Stars B will be seeking for revenge against the Local Stallions of Burkina Faso as they clash in the quarter-finals of the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations game today

The Local Stallions have defeated the Black Stars in the last two previous encounters with the recent game played at the Babab Yara Sports Stadium a fort night ago as they Ghana lost to Burkina Faso by a lone goal in the 2020 Championship for Africa Nations (CHAN) Qualifier

Ghana eliminated Gambia in the knockout stage by a lone goal to set up this clash with Burkina Faso.

Hearts of Oak striker Joseph Esso scored the only goal of the game to send Ghana through to the next round

Ghana are the defending champions of the competition and will have to go pass Burkina Faso in this round as they seek to retain the title they won in 2017.

Kick off is at 20:00 GMT