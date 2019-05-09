2019 WAFU Cup : Ghana, Togo face off on Friday

The Black Queens of Ghana will take on Togo in their second group game on Friday May 10, 2019 in the ongoing competition.

Ghana started their title defence on a good note after defeating Senegal by 2-0 in the opening match played on Wednesday.

Evelyn Badu and Abdulai Mukarama were on the scoresheet for Ghana in the highly contested game.

The Queens will be hoping to secure qualification into the semi-finals should they beat Togo on Friday 10 May, 2019 in their second group game.

The Black Queens will take on host nation Ivory Coast in their final group game on Monday 13 May, 2019.