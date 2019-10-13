2019 WAFU Cup: Maxwell Konadu keeps faith in same line-up for Senegal final showdown

Ghana coach Maxwell Konadu has named an unchanged side to face Senegal in the 2019 WAFU Cup final.

Coach Konadu has kept faith in the side that defeated Ivory Coast in the semi-finals five days ago.

Goalkeeper Eric Antwi remains in between the sticks for the Black Stars B.

Hearts of Oak captain Fatau Mohammed continues in his role at right-back while Asante Kotoko’s Patrick Yeboah plays at left-back.

Mohammed Alhassan and Habib Mohammed partner in central defence to complete the back four.

Justice Blay is joined in the midfield by James Akaminko, Latif Anabila, Joseph Esso and Augustine Okrah.

AshantiGold’s Shafiu Mumuni — who is also the skipper of the side — will play as a lone striker.

Below is the Ghana squad;

1. Eric Ofori Antwi

2. Fatau Mohammed

5. Alhassan Mohammed

7. Justice Blay

8. James Akaminko

10. Joseph Esso

12. Patrick Yeboah

13. Latif Anabila

14. Shafiu Mumuni (C)

17. Habib Mohammed

18. Augustine Okrah

Ghana will be aiming to defend the title they won two years ago after beating bitterest adversaries Nigeria 4-1 in the final.

The match is expected to kick off at 6pm local time.