2019 WAFU Cup of Nations: Burkina Faso 1 (4)- Ghana 1 (5)- Black Stars B eliminate Stallions on penalties to reach semi-finals

Defending champions Ghana through to the semi-final of the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations after a 5-4 penalty shootout victory over Burkina Faso on Friday night in Thiès.

Both teams were tied at 1-1 after regulation time and needed spot-kicks to separate the two sides who were meeting each other for the second time in two months.

The Stallions were first to get on the scoreboard as early as the 3rd minute through Ilina Teindrebeogo.

But captain Mumuni Shafiu leveled things up for the Black Stars after 39 minutes.

There were no goals

Ghana goalkeeper Eric Ofori Anwti saved the final spot-kick to send the Black Stars through after Justice Blay had scored to give Maxwell Konadu's boys the advantage.