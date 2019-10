Ghana will face Burkina Faso on Saturday, 4 October in the quarter-final of the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations.

This is a repeat of their 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier played in Kumasi last month which the Burkinabes won 1-0.

The defending champions progressed on Tuesday after a 1-0 over Gambia in the First Round contest.

The Black Stallions squeezed past Mauritania last Saturday winning 4-3 on penalties after their match ended 1-1 at the Stade Lat Dior.