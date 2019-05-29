2019 WAFU Cup of Nations: North African side Morocco to play in tourney

North African side Morocco will play in this year's WAFU Cup to be staged in Senegal from September 28- 13 October.

This year's competition has seen a lot of upgrades as well as the format changed.

Morocco have been paired against Liberia in the first phase of the competition. The game comes off on September 29, 2019 at the Stade Lat Dior.

The Atlas Lions are the first North Africa side to take part in the West African Football tourney which was revived in 2017.

According to the organizers of the tornament, the tournament is set to be hosted in Senegal and will run from 28 September till 13 October with all matches taking place at the Stade Lat Dior in the beautiful city of Thies.

There will be no groups in this year’s WAFU event and instead it will be separated into a Cup and Plate competition, with each team playing a minimum of two matches. There will be two games each day before a rest day on 2 October and then the Cup final on 13 October.

Defending Champions Ghana will begin their campaign against Gambia on September 28.