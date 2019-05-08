2019 WAFU CUP: Senegal 0-2 Ghana - Two late second half strikes ensure Black Queens begin competition brightly

The Black Queens of Ghana proved too strong for Senegal in the opening fixture of the 2019 Women’s WAFU Championship following a 2-0 victory on Wednesday.

Following a cagey first half, the Black Queens

took charge of the game in the second second stanza before making their dominance count on the scoresheet through Evelyn Badu’s 74th minute strike.

Mercy Tagoe’s lads secured the maximum points via the highly-skilled Abdullai Mukarama in the 91st minute.

Janet Egyir was named the Most Valuable Player of the match following her swashbuckling display throughout the crunchy game.

Ghana will engage neighbours Togo in the second game of the group on Friday, May 10 - before rounding it up with a clash against host nation Ivory Coast on Monday, May 13, 2019.