2019 WAFU: Ghana to begin title defense against Gambia

Ghana’s Black Stars B will on Tuesday begin their title defense against Gambia in the ongoing West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations in Senegal.

The tournament kicked off on Saturday, September 28 as host nation Senegal defeated Guinea Bissau 3-1 to progress to the group stage.

Ghana won the competition in 2013 and 2017 and can have the title for keeps if they are able to win the competition this year.

After seven weeks of camping, Maxwell Konadu has named hisfinal squad for the tournament.

The team is dominated by players from Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold.

The two teams were engaged in CAF Inter-club competition this weekend and their players are expected to join the team in Senegal ahead of Ghana’s first game later today

GHANAsoccernet.com understands that players of Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold have all joined the team ahead of Ghana’s first game

AshantiGold travelled away to play RS Berkane in Morocco whilst Asante Kotoko were in Tunisia to play Etoile du Sahel.

Maxwell Konadu will also have his job on the line should the Black Stars B suffer any early exit in the competition.

The Black Stars B will play Gambia at the Stade Lat Dior later this afternoon.

A defeat will see the Black Stars B exit the tournament per the competition format as this round is a knockout and winners will progress to the group stage.

Below is Ghana’s squad for the tournament

Goalkeepers: Felix Annan, Eric Ofori Antwi and Isaac Hagan

Defenders:Fatawu Mohammed, Issaka Mohammed, YussifOuattara, Moro Ibrahim, Mohammed Alhassan, Patrick Yeboah, Habib Mohammed

Midfielders: Benjamin Afutu, James Akominko, Latif Anabila, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Augustine Okrah, Appiah McCarthy, Justice Blay

Attacker: Prince Opoku Agyemang, Joseph Esso, Richard Arthur, ShafiuMununi.