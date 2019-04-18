2019 WAFU: Ghana to begin title defense against Senegal

The Black Queens will begin their title defense for the 2019 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) competition against Senegal on 8 May 2019 at the Stade Robert Champroux.

Ghana have been drawn in GroupA alongside host nation Ivory Coast, Senegal and Togo.

The Black Queens play their second group game against Togo on 10 May, 2019 at the Stade du Parc Des Sports.

Ghana's final group game will be against hosts Ivory Coast on 13 May, 2019 at the Stade Robert Champroux.

The Black Queens defeated hosts Ivory Coast in the finals to win the maiden edition.

Ghana's Black Queens have begun their pre-tournament camping and are currently based in Cape Coast.

They moved to camp on Monday with 30 players called to begin preparations which will be supervised by interim-coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo.

Below is the full group games fixtures for Ghana

Senegal vs Ghana- 8 May

Togo vs Ghana- 10 May

Ivory Coast vs Ghana- 13 May

The tournament kicks off on 8 May.