2019 WAFU U-15 tournament postponed to next year

West Africa Football Union (WAFU), has postponed the start of the sub regions first ever male U-15 football tournament that is fixed for December 8 to 20 2019 in Burkina Faso.

According to our sources, the competition was cancelled due to political tension in the West African Country.

The Ghana Football Association begun a nationwide scouting program to unearth talents for the country's national U-15 football team and Samuel Anim Addo and head coach Samuel Boadu has so far picked 264 players and are expected to start reporting in budges at the Ghanaman Soccer Excellence in Prampram starting this Sunday 8th December 2019 for the final selection exercise.

The selected players will be camped and well prepared before taken to Burkina Faso as they await the new date for the WAFU U-15 tournament