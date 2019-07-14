2019 World University Games: Japan outclass Brazil to take men's football gold

Japan beat Brazil 4-1 to clinch gold at the ongoing World University Games in Italy.

Striker Ayase Ueda was the star of the show as he grabbed a second half hat-trick to sink the Brazilians with another goal from the captain Reo Hatate sealing the day for the champions.

The Japanese came into the second half quite quicker than the Brazilians after a goalless first half.

The deadlock was finally broken on 55 minutes as Brazil defender Roman Rozenda tripped Japan's Mitoma inside the box resulting in a penalty and red card which was calmly converted by Ayase.

Japan took advantage of the numerical superiority and increased the tempo of the game resulting in another goal 5 minutes later by Ayase.

With more room to operate Ayase scored his hat trick in the 70th minutes through a free kick.

Brazil pulled a goal back through Luiz Eduardo but their hopes of comeback were quashed by Reo making it 4-1 for the champions.

By Asante Fokuo