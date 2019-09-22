2020 CHAN Qualifier: Black Stars B captain Shafiu Mumuni attributes ‘shock’ loss against Burkina Faso to bad luck

Black Stars B captain Shafiu Mumuni believes luck eluded his side in the 2020 CHAN qualifier defeat against Burkina Faso on Sunday.

Ghana’s chances of booking a ticket to the local-based Africa Championship were dealt a big blow following a 1-0 loss against the Squirrels of Burkina Faso at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

During his post-match presser, skipper of the team Mumuni insisted that they could have won the game had luck being on their side.

"I will admit it was hard luck which caused us and we did everything to score a goal but we did little mistake which caused us that goal," he said.

“Yeah we are very disappointed although we try our best to make sure we score and we couldn't neutralize our chances but we will go back and correct our mistakes.”

"I'm worried I couldn't score a goal hard luck caused us."

The AshantiGold striker however believes they will overturn the score line in the return leg in Ouagadougou.

"We are hoping we can beat Burkina Faso. We have confidence we can make difference."

Maxwell Konadu's men now have it all to do in the return match in Ouagadougou on October 18, 2019.

The team failed to qualify for 2016 tournament in Rwanda and the 2018 edition in Morocco under the same trainer.