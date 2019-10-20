2020 CHAN qualifier: Burkina Faso 0-0 Ghana- Black Stars B fail to qualify for third straight CHAN tournament

Ghana missed on qualification to the 2020 African Nations Championship on Sunday after drawing 0-0 with Burkina Faso in the final round qualifier.

The result meant the Black Stars B got eliminated 1-0 on aggregate after suffering defeat at home in the first leg tie at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Local Black Stars beat the Stallions 4-1 on penalties two weeks ago en route to reaching the final of the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations in Senegal.

But Maxwell Konadu and his charges could not replicate that feat and got knocked out of the competition.

Since losing the 2014 finals in South Africa, Ghana have now failed to qualify for the last two tournaments played in Rwanda (2016) and Morocco (2018).