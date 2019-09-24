2020 CHAN Qualifier: Ghana can still qualify- Maxwell Konadu

Black Stars B coach, Maxwell Konadu says he remains optimistic of his team’s chances despite the disappointing result in the first leg of the 2020 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) qualifier against Burkina Faso on Sunday

Ghana lost 1-0 to the local Stallions of Burkina Faso at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday- a result which threatens to see Ghana missing out on a third straight CHAN tournament

Stephane Yannick scored in the closing minute of the game to hand Burkina Faso the deserved win ahead of the second leg

Speaking to the media after the game, Maxwell Konadu said he the tie was not over and his team can pick a win in Ouagadougou in the second leg to qualify

“We never expected to concede in additional time. We tried to unlock the defence, we did but their goalkeeper was also good on the day. It was a difficult game. This is only the first leg. We have another 90 minutes to play and I strongly believe anything can happen in Burkina Faso.We have a good team and we can cause havoc in Burkina. We can also qualify."

"It is possible that we can also beat them in Ouagadougou to qualify. We'll do everything to qualify for the 2020 CHAN"

The Black Stars 'B' have missed the last two editions of the CHAN tournament under Maxwell Konadu. His job will be on the line should the team miss out of the tournament for the third time in a row.

Ghana will play the reverse leg in Ouagadougou on October 20 after their participation in the WAFU Cup of Nations in Senegal