2021/22 Ghana Premier League: Champions Asante Kotoko pocket GHC 250,000 prize

Asante Kotoko received GHC 250,000 as prize money for winning the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.

It is the same amount rivals and dethroned champions Hearts of Oak received after their success last term.

The Porcupine Warriors wrapped up the league title for a record extending 25th time two weeks ago two weeks ago when they drew 1-1 at AshantiGold in an outstanding fixture played in midweek.

On Sunday, 12 June 2022, Prosper Nartey Ogum's side were crowned at the Baba Yara Stadium in their 3-0 win over Elmina Sharks in their penultimate clash.

They received a glittering trophy and 40 gold medals for their contingent.

The first and second runner ups will receive GHC 150,000, 40 silver medals and GHC 80,000, 40 bronze medals respectively.