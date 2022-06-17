Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

2021/22 Ghana Premier League: Eleven Wonders coach confident of escaping relegation

Published on: 17 June 2022
Techiman Eleven Wonders

 

Eleven Wonders head coach Prince Coffie is targeting a win in their last game of the season against Aduana Stars at the Ohene Ameyaw Park.

Wonders must beat Aduana Stars to have a chance of avoiding relegation in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.

The Techiman-based team surviving relegation will also depend on the results of WAFA and King Faisal.

Coach Coffie who is yet to lose a game since taking over the club believes the rescue mission is on course.

“At all cost we must win against Aduana Stars. We must not drop points in this game. I have psyched the players and they are poised for action”, he told Happy FM.

“Since I joined Eleven Wonders we have not lost any game at the Ohene Ameyaw Park. It’s a must win game and we will all go out against Aduana Stars. The rescue mission is on”.

Eleven Wonders is placed 16th on the league table with 37 points.

