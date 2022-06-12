2021/22 Ghana Premier League Week 33: Match Preview - Real Tamale United vs King Faisal

Real Tamale United welcome King Faisal to the Aliu Mahama Stadium, needing a win to boost their survival hopes.

RTU dropped to the relegation zone in midweek after Eleven Wonders won their outstanding match against Hearts of Oak.

The northern giants face relegation after returning to the top flight after a eight-year absence.

They must defeat King Faisal, who are only four points above the relegation zone.

RTU must perform at their peak, and the fans must be present in order to create an intimidating atmosphere for the visitors.

A win for RTU could see them climb out of the drop zone before their final game, which is in Accra against dethroned champions Hearts.

Last weekend, King Faisal took a huge step towards avoiding relegation by defeating Hearts of Oak in Kumasi.

But the job is not done because they are still not safe with two games remaining, including Sunday's match in Tamale.

Losing both games could be disastrous. Faisal are expected to go for a win against RTU in order to secure their survival.

When the two teams met earlier in the season, King Faisal were in fine form and won 2-0.

RTU will be looking for vengeance, while King Faisal will be looking for a similar result to ensure their safety and top-flight football next season.