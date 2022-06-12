2021/22 Ghana Premier League Week 33: Match Preview – WAFA vs Eleven Wonders

WAFA have their destiny in their hands and can give their survival campaign a major boost if they beat lowly-placed Eleven Wonders on Sunday at home.

The Academy Boys are second-bottom on the table and cannot afford to drop points in Sogakope.

A win will brighten their chances of avoiding relegation which has been staring at them since the start of the season.

Assistant coach Sadiq Abubakar has taken temporary charge after Spaniard Guillermo Zaragoza was fired last month.

They gave themselves some hope of escaping the drop last week when they raced from two goals down to beat Gold Stars.

But still one of the finest clubs in the leagues find themselves in a quagmire and need only points to breathe again.

Eleven Wonders lie one place above the demotion mark with 37 points; five points richer than their hosts.

Last week, they score late in injury time to post a 2-1 win over dethroned champions Hearts of Oak at home.