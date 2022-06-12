2021/22 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Report- Aduana Stars 0-1 Bibiani Gold Stars

Bibiani Gold Stars defied odds to beat Aduana Stars 1-0 at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park.

Gold Stars returned to winning ways with this win against the Ogya lads in on match week 33 of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.

Aduana Stars inconsistent run in the ongoing campaign continues as they failed to pick another win at home.

Aduana Stars are now winless in their last five home games in the Ghana Premier League.

Bibiani Gold Stars who had managed to pick up two wins in their last five outings recovered from last weekend's defeat to WAFA to beat Aduana Stars away.

Michael Enu's goal in the 14th minute for the away side secured the three points for Bibiani Gold Stars which secures their place in the top flight league next season.

Bibiani Gold Stars have currently leapfrogged Aduana Stars to the 10th position with 45 points.

Aduana Stars after the defeat have dropped to the 11th position with 45 points.