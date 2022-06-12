2021/22 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Report-Legon Cities 0-0 Karela United

Legon Cities FC played out a 0-0 draw with Karela United at home on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League penultimate fixture.

The Royals were restricted to few chances by their guests who put up a decent performance.

Early in the first half, Legon Cities felt they should have been awarded at least a spot-kick after two appeals were shot down by the referee.

The result helps Karela United to move into the top four after Hearts of Oak lost to Great Olympics in the Accra derby.

However, Legon Cities remain unbeaten in five matches despite dropping points at home.