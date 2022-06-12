2021/22 Ghana Premier League Week 33: Match Report - Real Tamale United 1-0 King Faisal

Real Tamale United are one win away from avoiding relegation after a 1-0 win over King Faisal on Sunday.

RTU fought hard to earn the victory, which lifts them out of the relegation zone with one game remaining.

To stay up, the northern giants must win their final game against Hearts of Oak in Accra.

RTU were in the relegation zone prior to kickoff, but with the win, they have a one-point lead over the drop zone.

They now control their own destiny, thanks to Ronald Frimpong's 46th-minute goal.

RTU dominated the contest from the start but found life difficult as King Faisal were resolute at the back, especially in the second half.

However, their resolve was broken a minute after the break as Frimpong found the net with a well-taken strike.

The goal shook the Aliu Mahama Stadium, and their adoring fans believe that their team's survival is a possibility.

The Phobians appear to have shifted their focus away from the league and toward the MTN FA Cup final, where they will face Bechem United.

Hearts may rest players against RTU next Sunday because the final is the following week. RTU would be delighted to face a weak Hearts team.