2021/22 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Report-WAFA 1-0 Eleven Wonders

Relegation-threatened WAFA kept their faint hopes alive after beating Eleven Wonders 1-0 at home on Sunday.

Captain Konadu Yiadom headed in the match winner in the 21st minute at WAFA Stadium.

Emmanuel Ofori Agyemang delivered a free-kick from the left and the centre back jumped in the air to connect home powerfully.

Yiadom came close few minutes later and he applied a header to a free-kick but this time it was wide.

Wonders came out of the dressing room for the second half an improved side and mounted a strong challenge but they lacked firepower.

Late on, the won a corner-kick which was floated into the WAFA area but the Academy Boys did well hook it away.