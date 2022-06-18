2021/22 Ghana Premier League: Week 34 Match Preview - Bibiani Goldstars vs. AshantiGold

Bibiani Goldstars FC will fancy the chance of finishing at the top half in their maiden season in the Ghana Premier League when they tackle AshantiGold SC on Sunday.

The last match of the campaign at the Dun's Park in Bibiani could see Goldstars end the 2021-22 season at the 7th, 8th and 9th positions with a victory over the Miners.

Goldstars are presently sitting at the 10th position with 45 points whereas AshantiGold are placed 9th with 46 points after 33 games.

The Bibiani Miners have been formidable at home in their maiden season having lost on three times in 16 matches against Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak and WAFA SC.

Aside the three losses, Goldstars have won any of the other home fixtures with no stalemate.

Michael Osei's side go into this encounter with high motivation after claiming their first away win in the top-flight against Aduana Stars last week in Dormaa Ahenkro.

Osei will be missing the services of seven players against the visiting Obuasi team with four of them being suspended and the others through sickness.

AshantiGold SC will be travelling from Obuasi to Bibiani with the intentions of finishing amongst the top five at the end of the day on Sunday at the Dun's Park.

A victory over Goldstars could see them leapfrog four teams to move to the 5th place on the premiership standings. They are currently 9th on the log and three points adrift of top five places.

Thomas Duah and his men came from a goal down to inflict a 2-1 defeat on Bechem United in the last round ending their three-game winless streak.

AshantiGold winger Yaw Annor will have the chance to become the top scorer of the Ghana Premier League if he scores a goal or two against Goldstars on Sunday.

Annor is on 20 goals whilst Asante Kotoko SC striker Franck Mbella Etouga has 21 goals but the latter has finished his season on Saturday.