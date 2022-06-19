2021/22 Ghana Premier League Week 34: Match Preview – Hearts of Oak vs Real Tamale United

Hearts of Oak will look to finish the season on a high note when they face Real Tamale United on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Phobians, who were beaten to the title by sworn rivals Asante Kotoko, are looking to avoid a fourth straight defeat to end the season.

They haven't picked up a point in their last three games and are expected to go all out for three points to regain their confidence ahead of next week.

Hearts of Oak's season will come to an end next week Sunday, June 26 when they face Bechem United in the MTN FA Cup final at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

While Hearts will use this match as a warm-up for their big clash next week, Real Tamale United are in desperate need of a win to stay in the league.

RTU climbed out of relegation with a home win over King Faisal last weekend. With only one point separating them from the relegation zone, they must defeat Hearts to keep their league status.

They have travelled to Accra in the hopes of causing a massive upset by defeating Hearts, a team they last defeated in 2011.

The lads must put in a truly exceptional performance or they will be relegated.