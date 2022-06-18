2021/22 Ghana Premier League: Week 34 Match Preview- Karela United vs WAFA

Karela United have a role to play in the relegation permutations for the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League when they host troubled WAFA.

The Passioners have nothing to play for as they are guaranteed a place in the top half of the table.

But they must win against the Academy side, who are bound for demotion, to concretise their fourth spot.

Hearts of Oak are breathing down their neck and cannot afford any slip up at the crucial stage.

Karela have not lost a match in their last five matches and that includes the 5-1 hammering of RTU at home.

WAFA need a win and hope Eleven Wonders and RTU lose their matches so they can survive by the skin of the teeth.

They managed to beat another relegation-threatened side Eleven Wonders 1-0 at home last week to hold onto their faint hopes.