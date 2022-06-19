2021/22 Ghana Premier League: Week 34 Match Report-Dreams FC 2-0 Medeama

Dreams FC posted a 2-0 win over Medeama on Sunday to end their 2021/22 campaign on a high.

Ibrahim Issah scored the pair of goals to give the Greens a sweet victory after struggling at the back end of the season.

The first was recorded after half hour when he tapped in from close range.

Striker Agyenim Boateng managed to weave his way through the defence to set Issah who finished neatly.

Issah turned up again in the 74th minute to notch the second goal for Dreams FC.

The Greens managed to win their last three matches after seeing AshantiGold and Berekum Chelsea.

Dreams finished in 13th position with 44 points.