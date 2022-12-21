2021/22 Ghana Premier League Week 9: Match Report- Asante Kotoko 2-1 Berekum Chelsea

Stephen Mukwala and Serge Zeze powered Kotoko to a crucial victory over Berekum Chelsea to send the champions back to second place in the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors, who headed into the game from a defeat to Real Tamale United before the World Cup induced break, came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Berekum Chelsea in a highly contested battle.

Kotoko were punished for their wastefulness in the first half as Berekum Chelsea struck first through Emmanuel Sarpong's 28th minute goal. The forward capitalised on a poor clearance from Andrews Appau and planted the ball beyond Ibrahim Danlad to put the visitors in front.

The Porcupine Warriors however survived the threats as Serge Zeze who came off the bench, restored parity in the 45th minute to keep Kotoko on track.

Ugandan Striker Stephen Mukwala was also on target as Kotoko finally found the needed goal to bounce back to winning as the Ugandan forward scored his second league goal in the 66th minute to win them the maximum points.

He rose high above his markers to connect Enoch Morrison's free kick from the left flank.

While Berekum Chelsea drops to the tenth position, the win puts Kotoko back on the second position leapfrogging Hearts of Oak who won last Tuesday at Nsoatreman.

Kotoko will now focus on their next game against league leaders Aduana Stars on new year day.