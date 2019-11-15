2021 AFCON Qualifier: Black Stars departs to Sao Tome on Saturday

Ghana's Black Stars will jet off to Sao Tome for the second group game in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday 16 November, 2019, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The Black Stars will leave by a chartered flight to Sao Tome for the game which comes off on Monday 18 November, 2019.

Ghana’s football leading website has learnt that the chartered flight will carry a 35-man contingent with some Executive Committee members to miss the game against Sao Tome due to the number of spaces in the flight.

Ghana picked their first win in the qualifiers against South Africa on Thursday at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Black Stars defeated Bafana Bafana 2-0 with goals from Thomas Partey and Kudus Mohammed scored in both halves to secure the three maximum points.

Sao Tome lost to Sudan by 4-0 in their opening game on Wednesday.

Ghana is placed second in the group with three points, with Sudan on the summit after their 4-0 win over Sao Tome.