2021 AFCON qualifier: Black Stars to start training on Monday in Accra for South Africa clash

The Black Stars will start training on Monday, 11 November, 2019 in Accra for their opening 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa in Cape Coast.

Head coach Kwesi Appiah hopes to get a considerable number of his foreign-based call-ups for the first training session will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium.

A statement released by the Ghana Football Association read: ''The Black Stars will train at the Accra Sports Stadium from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

''The first 15 minutes of this session will be open to the media for filming from pitch side. After the training session, the media will be allowed 10 minutes interview opportunity with the Coach, Captain and one other player.''

The team will then leave for Cape Coast, the match venue, on Tuesday, 12 November, 2019 to continue with preparations.

Black Stars will face the Bafana Bafana on Thursday, 14 November, 2019 at the Cape Coast Stadium at 7pm.