2021 AFCON qualifier: Congolese referee Messie Jessie Oved Nkounkou Mvoutou for São Tomé and Príncipe-Ghana clash

The Confederation of African Football has appointed Congolese Messie Jessie Oved Nkounkou Mvoutou as the centre referee for the 2021 Nations Cup qualifier as São Tomé and Príncipe host Ghana on Monday.

His assistants on the line are countrymen Styven Daniel Moutsassi Moyo and Beaudrel Ntsele Roul

The fourth official is Lazard Tsiba Kamba.

The match will be played at the Estádio Nacional 12 de Julho stadium in the neighbourhood of Ponta da Mina southeast of the centre of São Tomé.

São Tomé and Príncipe are in search of a win to revive their bid after a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Sudan on the road.