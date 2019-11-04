2021 AFCON qualifier: Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah to expect full house by Nov 12 

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah is expecting all the 23-players invited for the double header in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa and Sao Tome to be in camp on 12 November, 2019.

The leagues across Europe will be going for a break this weekend with players free to join their respective national teams for the various competitions and qualifiers

Appiah expects his entire players to be in camp two days- before the first game against Bafana Bafana of South Africa which will be played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars will pitch camp in Cape Coast and prepare for the game against South Africa on Thursday 14 November, 2019

GHANAsoccernet understands that the Black Stars will begin camping on Sunday 10 November in Cape Coast.

Appiah invited seven new players in the 23-man squad for the games against South Africa and Sao Tome.

Black Stars squad for AFCON 2021 qualifiers against South Africa & São Tomé and Príncipe:

GOALKEEPERS: Richard Ofori (Maritzburg FC, South Africa), Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana), Razak Abalora (Azam FC, Tanzania)

DEFENDERS: Andy Yiadom (Reading, England), Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Lumor Agbenyenu (Real Mallorca, Spain), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo, Spain), Kassim Nuhu (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany), Nicholas Opoku (Udinese, Italy), Mohammed Salisu (Real Valladolid, Spain)

MIDFIELDERS: Patrick Twumasi (Gaziantep, Turkey), Samuel Owusu (Al Fahya, Saudi Arabia), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo, Italy), Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Iddrisu Baba (Real Mallorca, Spain), Christopher Antwi-Adjei (SC Paderborn, Germany)

FORWARD: Andre Ayew (Swansea, England), Mohammed Kudus (FC Nordsjaelland, Denmark), Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Yifang, China), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Torric Jibril (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Shafiu Mumuni (Ashantigold)