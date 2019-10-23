2021 AFCON Qualifier: Ghana to host South Africa in Accra on November 14

Ghana's opening game in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa will be played on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

The match will be played in Accra.

The match had initially been scheduled to take place on Friday with the Black Stars travelling to face Sao Tome on November 17 before CAF amended the dates.

This allows Black Stars a sufficient window for travel and to prepare for their second clash against Sao Tome.

Ghana are in Group C together with the Bafana Bafana, Sudan and Sao Tome Principe.

Two teams from the Group will qualify for AFCON 2021 in Cameroon.