2021 AFCON qualifier: I want to prove a point- Kwesi Appiah

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has said that he hopes to prove a point in the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome.

The Black Stars will host the Bafana Bafana at home on 14 November before making a trip to Sao Tome on 18 November for the second game.

Kwesi Appiah has come under a lot criticisms after Ghana’s elimination from this year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. The Stars exited the tournament in the round of 16 stage after losing to Tunisia on penalties.

Appiah has been lambasted and criticized by some section of the fans with others calling for his sack.

According to reports Appiah’s contract expires in December and these two games could determine if he will retain his post after December.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, he said, “I always do the best I can even though I may not be the best‚ but I think when given the chance I always make sure I prove a point”

“I personally think we didn’t disgrace ourselves totally at the last Afcon but that was not the objective of every Ghanaian‚ especially when we wanted the cup.”

Kwesi Appiah explained why he appointed former Asante Kotoko coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor as his deputy,

“He has coached some of the biggest clubs in the country and I also believe that many coaches should be given the opportunity to be with the national‚ especially knowing that I may not be in the position forever‚”.