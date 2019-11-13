2021 AFCON qualifier: South Africa coach Molefi Ntseki wants to be cautious against Ghana

South Africa coach Molefi Ntseki won't risk an attacking football against Ghana in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday.

The gaffer says his team will be cautious at the back and hope to capitalize on any opportunity during the game.

Ntseki admits it will be disastrous to go all out against the four-time African champions in front of their home fans.

And he has been speaking about his strategy for the game.

Ghana are a difficult team to beat under the best circumstances and Ntseki made no attempt to disprove the assumption that he would not be distraught over a draw.

“We have a point as we speak. It’s up to us to protect that point,” he declared. “Maybe during moments of the game we can take advantage and maybe win this match. We’re not going to go out there like we did against Mali and pull out all the guns. We have to be very careful.