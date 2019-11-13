2021 AFCON qualifier: South Africa coach Ntseki wants an early goal to unsettle Ghana

South African coach Molefi Ntseki wants an early goal to unsettle their host Ghana in the opening group C match of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday.

The two teams go at each other in the Ghanaian coastal town of Cape Coast seeking to start their qualifying campaign on a positive note.

And Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki wants his players to score and early goal to make things uncomfortable for the host.

“Starting on the front foot can get us a goal early and unsettle Ghana, but at the same time if you give Ghana too much possession they can easily hurt you. One has to be very cautious in going into this match. That’s why we’re talking about players with experience; players that have been here before.”

The match will take place at the Cape Coast stadium at 7pm local time.