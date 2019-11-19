2021 AFCON Qualifier: We couldn’t score more goals due to the pitch- Dede Ayew

Ghana captain Andre Ayew says the Black Stars were unable to score more goals against Sao Tome on match day two of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier due to the bad nature of the pitch.

The Black Stars defeated Sao Tome by a lone goal.

The game was played at the Esadio Nacional de 12 Julho which was an artificial turf.

Thomas Partey and some players had complained about the state of the pitch ahead of the game on Monday.

On the game day, movement of the ball on the pitch was difficult with a lot of the Black Stars players playing cautiously to avoid injuries.

The Stars were expected to have dominated and score more goals against Sao Tome who are minnows in Africa football.

According to Ghana captain, Andre Ayew, they were unable to score more because of the pitch.

“The pitch was horrible, but we possessed the game like 80%”. We should have got more goals but it was a difficult surface to play on” , Andre Ayew told reporters after the game.