2021 AFCON qualifiers: 13 Black Stars players turn up for first training ahead of South Africa match

Ghana captain Andre Ayew led his team-mates in training on Monday evening as 13 Black Stars turned up for the first day ahead of Thursday's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa.

All the players who arrived by Sunday night at the team's camp were present as coach Kwesi Appiah started his preparations for the match against Bafana Bafana.

Ten outfield players led by skipper Andre Ayew and three goalkeepers training at the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of Thursday's clash.

SOme of the other players who turned up for the first day of training are Jordan Ayew, Nuhu Adams, Smauel Owusu, Gideon Mensah, Tawrick Jebrin and the three goalkeepers Richard Ofori, Felix Annan and Razak Abalora.

They will move to Cape Coast, where the match will be played, on Tuesday to continue their preparations.

The match against South Africa is the first for the Black Stars since losing to Tunisia in the round of 16 at this year's Africa Cup of Nations.

The team were not involved in any games in the two international breaks after the tournament.

Ghana will be hoping to kick start their qualifying campaign with a win against South Africa before travelling to face Sao Tome Principe.

Black Stars are also in the same group with Sudan.