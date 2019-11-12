2021 AFCON qualifiers: 21 Black Stars players train in Cape Coast ahead of South Africa match

Ghana's preparation towards Thursday's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa got a massive boost after 21 players turned up for training in Cape Coast on Tuesday night.

The number of Black Stars players in the team swelled by eight following Monday's night's arrival of the players who were in action for their clubs in Europe on Sunday.

Among those joining the training on Tuesday were Atletico Madrid superstar Thomas Partey, defender Joseph Aidoo as well as highly rated youngster Mohammed Kudus.

The training was initially to be opened to the media but coach Kwesi Appiah decided to close to help the team focus on its tactics for the match against Bafana Bafana.

Coach Appiah rehearsed the tactics he would deploy to help defeat the South African and it was prudent to keep the public away from the plans of the Black Stars.

Bafana Bafana were originally scheduled to arrive in the Ghanaian capital on Tuesday but changed their plans to ensure early acclimatization.

This means they will have two days of preparations in Ghana before they take on the Black Stars to ensure they can give off their best in the game.

Ghana and South Africa met in June part of preparations for this year's Afcon, with the game ending 0-0 in the United Arab Emirates.

The last official match between the two sides was the qualifying campaign was for the 2006 Fifa World Cup where the Black Stars emerged top of the group.

Ghana recorded back-to-back wins over Bafana Bafana to qualify for their maiden World Cup appearance.

However Bafana Bafana have seen some revival for the past two years culminating in some good showing at the recent Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.