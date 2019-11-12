2021 AFCON qualifiers: Black Stars captain Andre Ayew targets flying start against Bafana Bafana in opener

Captain Andre Ayew hopes the Black Stars make an electric start in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ayew will be leading the Black Stars on Thursday at the Cape Coast Stadium when they take on South Africa in their opening Group C qualifier.

The 29-year-old believes beating the Bafana Bafana on Thursday will hand his side a perfect start.

"We have to make sure we start this qualification series really well so we are preparing for this game against South Africa on Thursday," the Swansea City star said.

Ayew is concerned about the lack of days to prepare for the crunch encounter but insists they are ready for the game.

"The game is on Thursday, the days for preparation is shorter but we are ready and it’s true that we haven’t join as a team for a while," he added.

Ghana have not played any game since their participation in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations where they got eliminated in the round of 16.

Ayew says the lack of matches since July should not be an excuse going into the game.

He added: "The last two international breaks we didn’t have international games so that’s a bit hard for us because we haven’t been together as a team for a while.

"That’s not an excuse our job is to get three points at home. We know it’s going to be difficult game at home but this week we will make sure we start the qualifiers well."