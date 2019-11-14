2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars name attacking minded starting line up to face South Africa

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has named an attacking starting line-up to square off against South Africa in the opening game of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Thursday.

The two teams recently met in June as part of preparations for the year’s AFCON, with the game ending 0-0 in the United Arab Emirates.

The last official match between the two sides was the qualifying campaign was for the 2006 Fifa World Cup where the Black Stars emerged top of the group.

Maritzburg United goalkeeper Richard Ofori keeps his place between the sticks.

The back four consists of Kasim Nuhu, Andy Yiadom, Joseph Aidoo and debutant Gideon Mensah.

Nuhu and Aidoo are expected to man the centre-back positions with Yiadom and Mensah providing support from the flanks.

In midfield, Alfred Duncan and debutant Baba Iddrisu will anchor the defensive positions with Thomas Partey playing a little further to the goal.

Captain André Ayew, Jordan Ayew and Emmanuel Boateng will be leading the front line.

Below is the full squad-list;

