2021 AFCON qualifiers: Black Stars to train in Accra today ahead of South Africa clash

Black Stars will start preparations for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa today(Monday) in Accra.

The team will train for the first time at the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of Thursday's clash.

They will move to Cape Coast, where the match will be played, on Tuesday to continue their preparations.

The match against South Africa is the first for the Black Stars since losing to Tunisia in the round of 16 at this year's Africa Cup of Nations.

The team were not involved in any games in the two international breaks after the tournament.

Ghana will be hoping to kick start their qualifying campaign with a win against South Africa before travelling to face Sao Tome Principe.

Black Stars are also in the same group with Sudan.